Xenia school levy that failed by 1 vote going back on the ballot in May

Voters will again be asked to renew the existing 0.5% income tax for a period of seven more years. Collection of taxes from the existing levy is set to expire at the end of 2023. The renewal levy would not increase the tax rate.

The renewal was struck down by a margin of one vote out of more than 12,600 in November. It is fairly rare for renewal levies of existing taxes to be rejected, according to Ohio School Boards Association records, let alone by one vote.