Xenia schools asking for bond issue to replace Warner Middle School

Explore Xenia schools will ask for levy to replace Warner Middle School in May

If approved, the 37-year bond is projected to average 2.3 mills and generates an average of $1.78 million annually decreasing over time, covering the $36 million cost of the project, as well as interest repayments on the bond. The bond would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an estimated $80.50 per year.

If approved, the bond issue would pay for the entire cost of the middle school project. The district is also on the waiting list for possible reimbursement funding from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. If that $15 million to $20 million is ever approved, district officials say it could be used to pay off debt on the middle school project, or pay for other building projects, such as a renovation of Xenia High School, said Xenia Community Schools spokeswoman Kristy Creel.

Back in 2009, Xenia voters approved a bond issue that paid for five new elementary schools. But since then, they have said no to repeated bond requests. In 2016-17, they rejected bonds for a new middle school-high school complex three times.

The May 4 bond issue is similar to what the Xenia school district put on the ballot in November. Voters narrowly turned that down, by a 51-49 ratio. Lofton said he is cautiously optimistic that voters will pass the bond issue this time around.

“In November it was really, really close,” Lofton said. “There were thousands of community members who did vote in favor of it. And the need doesn’t go away, so we decided to move forward because it’s something that our children need in our community and that a lot of individuals within our community want, too.”

Lofton said the school district spent more than two years engaging the community on how to update or replace the middle school.

The new Warner middle school would be build on land adjacent to the current middle school.

Xenia school district officials said the 1.3-mill permanent improvement levy, which is up for renewal May 4, has been funding capital improvement projects across the district for decades.

Previous projects funded by permanent improvement dollars include the restoration of the historic Benner Field House in 2019 and the renovation of the Bob Hope Auditorium at Xenia High School, which opened this year. These dollars also funded smaller projects, like a parking lot repair and a district-wide LED lighting project, Lofton said.

“These are critical dollars for us,” he said.

The permanent improvement levy generates about $450,000 annually and was last approved by voters in 2016.

As a renewal of an existing tax, it would not raise tax rates if passed by voters.

The school district will be hosting community Zoom calls on Tuesdays in the month of April to talk about the upcoming ballot issues. The first Zoom was held April 6. The other video calls will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13, April 20, April 27 and April 29.