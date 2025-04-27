Xenia ‘Sidewalk Saturdays’ to showcase downtown small businesses starting May 3

The event is organized by two downtown Xenia businesses: Carson’s Treasures and Route 68 Vintage Toys.

“Any of the open businesses, they will have the opportunity to set up themselves, which is awesome,” said Jamey Carson of Carson’s Treasures. “And then any of the empty buildings or any other free sidewalks, we will be letting vendors set up a canopy.”

Registering for one of 80 available sidewalk spots is free of charge, Carson said, and the event is open to everyone from established local businesses and cottage crafters to kids’ lemonade stands and even yard sales.

“Anything that is interesting, anything that is intriguing. Honestly, I don’t even care if you just set up a canopy and have you and your dog outside, as long as you’re being friendly,” she said.

Carson, alongside Route 68 owners Rob and Danielle Eldridge, were inspired to start Sidewalk Saturdays as a means of not only promoting local small businesses, but as a fun, family-friendly community event.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Summertime is our slow season,” Carson said. “Everyone’s out and about doing their own thing, so we wanted something that we could use to take advantage of the warm weather, something to bring more foot traffic to downtown Xenia, just something to enhance not just us but neighboring businesses.”

The event is also an effort to shape the common perception of the city’s downtown, Carson said.

“We’ve had a lot of shops close near us, and it’s just sad. It’s sad to see them go. And we want people to know that you can have a small business in downtown Xenia and be thriving,” she said.

Across the street, work continues on the Xenia Market District project, a $150 million effort to bring a vibrant retail, restaurant, and residential center to the heart of the city.

Contractor Ruhlin has been installing and connecting water and storm sewer mains, and installing curb and sidewalk along Detroit Street this week. Next week, crews will be installing the asphalt along Detroit Street, and the goal, weather permitting, is to have Detroit Street open by May 2, according to the city.