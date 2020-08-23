Xenia to begin using regional agency to file taxes

“The City of Xenia does pay a fee for services RITA will provide,” Schaefer said. “The fees are proportional to the municipalities serviced, (and) the city anticipates the cost of contracting with RITA to be less than providing the services in-house.”

After Sept. 1, all Xenia tax payments and tax forms for current and prior tax years are to be sent to RITA, according to a release from the agency.

“We encourage you to utilize RITA’s free and simple online services FastFile and MyAccount,” stated the release. “Beginning Sept. 1, 2020, residents will have limited access to electronic services. During this time, residents will only have access to RITA’s FastFile -- no login, user ID or password is needed. Beginning Sept. 17, residents and businesses will have complete access to RITA’s MyAccount applications.”

Residents and businesses should visit ritaohio.com to access FastFile, MyAccount and tax forms.

If you have questions regarding your City of Xenia income tax, you’re asked to contact RITA customer service department at 800-860-7482.