Xenia to begin using regional agency to file taxes

Starting Sept. 1, the Regional Income Tax Agency, or RITA, will begin collecting the city of Xenia’s income taxes.
RITA’s ability to offer residents and businesses expanded online payment and filing options is the reason the city decided to utilize the agency’s services.
“All three Tax Division employees currently employed by the City of Xenia were hired by RITA, so employees were not negatively impacted by this change,” said Christina Schaefer, Xenia public relations coordinator. “So (residents) they will be assisted by the same faces.”
Residents and business owners will still visit the city administration building at 107 E. Main Street in Xenia if they have any tax issues, need to make a payment or have questions.
RITA, formed in 1971, provides income tax collection and processing services for more than 300 of Ohio’s municipalities and is the largest municipal income tax collection agency in the sate.
“The City of Xenia does pay a fee for services RITA will provide,” Schaefer said. “The fees are proportional to the municipalities serviced, (and) the city anticipates the cost of contracting with RITA to be less than providing the services in-house.”
After Sept. 1, all Xenia tax payments and tax forms for current and prior tax years are to be sent to RITA, according to a release from the agency.
“We encourage you to utilize RITA’s free and simple online services FastFile and MyAccount,” stated the release. “Beginning Sept. 1, 2020, residents will have limited access to electronic services. During this time, residents will only have access to RITA’s FastFile -- no login, user ID or password is needed. Beginning Sept. 17, residents and businesses will have complete access to RITA’s MyAccount applications.”
Residents and businesses should visit ritaohio.com to access FastFile, MyAccount and tax forms.
If you have questions regarding your City of Xenia income tax, you’re asked to contact RITA customer service department at 800-860-7482.