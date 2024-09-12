Xenia to dedicate Warner Middle School gym in honor of longtime coach, principal

“I believe it is entirely fitting that our young student-athletes will be playing and learning to work together to succeed in the Norwood E. Golden Gymnasium for decades to come,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “I have heard from many members of our community about the impact that he had on students and our community, and this is a fitting tribute to a teacher, coach, and principal of his stature.”

Norwood Golden served more than twenty years with the district. As a teacher and coach at West Junior High School from 1966 to 1972, he led the Buccaneers to a Western Ohio League Varsity Football title in 1969. Golden earned two advanced degrees in education, and became assistant principal at Central Junior High from 1972 to 1977. He became principal of Warner Junior High School from 1977 to 1987, where he served until his retirement.

Golden was named Principal of the Year in 1986, and was later inducted into the Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

Over his many years of service to Xenia students, according to the district, he taught multiple areas of study, and coached football, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, and track.

“His ability to reach students and empower them to succeed created a legacy of kindness, empathy, respect, and leadership that impacted thousands of students over the years,” the district said in a statement.

The dedication of the Norwood E. Golden Gymnasium will take place after the new Warner Middle School opens later this school year. Warner Middle School is expected to be complete in November.