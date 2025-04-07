Xenia triple-shooting results in warrant for 18-year-old

The other offenses listed are three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The case does not show up yet in Greene County’s online court records, and the Dayton Daily News generally does not name individuals until they have been formally charged with a crime.

The suspect was injured during the incident and remains hospitalized. After his release, he will be held at the Greene County Jail on a $1 million bond, and be arraigned in the Xenia Municipal Court at a later date, Xenia police said.

“This is an ongoing investigation and charges against other people involved may be forthcoming,” police said.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting around 6:15 p.m. Friday at the 100 block of Hivling Street — three blocks south of the Greene County courthouse — according to the Xenia Police Division.

The 911 caller indicated that someone had shot at her and her son, police said. The caller also stated that two minors had been shot.

Police said at the scene, they found three injured people — a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old male. Police treated them at the scene until paramedics from the Xenia Fire Division arrived.

All three injured people were transported to area hospitals.

Preliminary information shows that the individuals involved were known to each other, police said, though “until detectives have an opportunity to speak with each of the injured people, the exact role each person played has not been determined,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to please call the Xenia Police Division’s criminal investigation section at (937) 376-7206, leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police tip line at (937) 347-1623, or email creed@cityofxenia.org.