Xenia urges citizen input to guide development, decisions for the next 10 years

Xenia’s previous roadmap was a catalyst for major development projects like the Xenia Towne Square plan, as well as development around Xenia Station and other amenities.

Issues residents have raised in preliminary responses include street maintenance, property maintenance, housing vacancy, and the visibility of the homeless population.

“There’s a lot of potential, a lot of things that Xenia can take advantage of, and people want to see us do that, and at the same time, address some of the things that are dragging us down,” Forschner said.

Additionally, Xenia is experiencing growth in new housing developments. Summer Brooke, Edenbridge, and Grandstone Trace, are all either under construction or have houses for sale. Despite slowdowns from the current housing market, companies have also expressed interest in developing other property, particularly on the edge of the city, Forschner said, adding that Xenia hasn’t had this many actively building subdivisions since the early 2000s.

Explore Premier Health constructing medical office building in Xenia

“We’ve had waves of growth in the past and I think we’re about to experience another,” he said. “We’re going to continue growing (so) how do we want to grow?”

Public feedback events will be held in early 2023 allowing residents to discuss their priorities in person with one another and with city staff. Public input, as well as analysis of demographic and market trends will be used to flesh out the final document, which is expected to be complete by the end of next year.

“It’s a form of democracy. Don’t just leave it to city leaders to decide what’s good for the community. Tell us. We’re working for you,” Forschner said.