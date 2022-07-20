Xenia woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Clinton County

The crash was reported at approximately 7:45 p.m. on state Route 380 north of Katys Lane in Chester Twp., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

Heather Cole was driving 2012 Ford Focus south on state Route 380 when she drove left of center and was struck by a 2021 Freightliner driven by Jeffrey Thompson, 51, of Urbana. Both vehicles traveled off the west side of the road, the patrol said.