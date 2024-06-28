Xenia woman killed in wrong-way crash in Greene County

A 2011 Subaru Forester was traveling north on U.S. 42 South when it hit a 1999 Ford F250 going south, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Subaru, 34-year-old Ashley Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An air ambulance transported the 41-year-old man driving the truck to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Valley Fire and EMS, Bellbrook Fire and EMS, CareFlight Air & Mobile Services, Greene County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Sandy’s Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.