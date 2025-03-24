Xenia’s first drug court graduate ‘embraced rigorous path to rehabilitation’

“Since entering Recovery Court, Mr. Hodge has embraced this rigorous path to rehabilitation, meeting every requirement with determination. His hard work and perseverance have led to this significant milestone, marking a fresh start toward a brighter future,” the city said in a statement.

Xenia Recovery Court is an intensive 18-month program designed to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

Recovery courts and other alternative dockets have become more commonly adopted by municipal courts in Ohio, as a way to stop the so-called revolving door of addiction and criminal charges. Alternative dockets address treatment needs of people who are charged with a variety of offenses, focusing on accountability, changed behavior and recovery.

Participants must complete substance abuse treatment, secure reliable employment or pursue education, establish stable housing, build a strong support network, and demonstrate sustained sobriety before becoming eligible for graduation.

“Xenia Recovery Court presents defendants with an opportunity to improve their lives and their communities by making better choices, one day at a time,” Xenia Municipal Court Judge David McNamee said. “Benjamin embraced that opportunity, demonstrating tremendous dedication to transforming his life. Responsibility and accountability are cornerstones of this program, and while Benjamin faced consequences for past actions, he rose to the challenge. We at Xenia Municipal Court are incredibly proud of him.”

Xenia’s drug court received its final approval from the state in June last year.

As of last year, there are 258 certified specialized dockets in the state, the majority of which are for addiction and mental health. However, types of specialized dockets include everything from domestic violence and human trafficking to veterans’ issues.