Yellow Springs delays vote on new housing development

Village manager Josué Salmerón said there seemed to be a misunderstanding in the village that city council had been duped by Oberer and that the developer had gotten a better deal than the village realized. He highlighted the land that the developer planned to donate to the city for a park and the affordable housing component that Oberer had agreed to, which has 20% of the total units in the development set aside for affordable housing.

Caption The site of the proposed housing development in Yellow Springs. By Mark Freistedt. Caption The site of the proposed housing development in Yellow Springs. By Mark Freistedt.

Housh said one of the primary concerns of villagers who were at the Friday meeting was of people moving into the village who did not share the values of the village and diluting the culture, along with what Housh said was a misunderstanding of how the negotiations with Oberer had been conducted.

“One of the things that came up was even one of our planning commission members making statements about not understanding how the negotiation process went with Oberer,” Housh said. “That kind of surprised me since, you know, these are folks that are intimately involved in evaluating the project and so forth.”

Salmerón said he was becoming “more and more convinced” that if council approved the development as-is, that villagers would call for a referendum on the project, which could lead to a special election for the village. Housh noted that would be expensive for the village.