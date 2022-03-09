Yellow Springs drops mask mandate for downtown

“The challenge that we’re seeing is that there are members of our community that still would like those protective measures in place,” he said.

Several council members agreed there could easily be a compromise between what the law requires and what the villagers would want.

“It seems to me that we should just let the community know that it’s OK, you don’t have to wear masks downtown,” said village council member Marianne MacQueen. “But if the business wants people to wear masks to get in that business, you need to do that.”

On Aug. 9, 2021, the village council voted for a mask mandate, citing rising COVID-19 cases, and moved their meetings to a virtual format. The village council has continued to meet virtually and allowed citizens to speak via Zoom meetings. The council also discussed whether they would continue to meet virtually but didn’t make a decision.