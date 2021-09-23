Yellow Springs makes internet a public utility

The village is working with the Miami Valley Educational Computer Association, which provides internet to some schools.

Salmerón said the village is working with the Yellow Springs school district to identify families with kids who don’t have internet access and those homes will be priority clients. Many of those students were already provided with hot spots through Yellow Springs schools.

At Monday’s meeting, four members of the village spoke in favor of the ordinance, some of whom said they were working with the village on the project.

“I think this is a very low-risk ordinance,” said Scott Fife. “We’re not making decisions or how it gets built, but it just allows us to take the next step towards getting this done.”

Salmerón noted during the meeting he had spoken with multiple internet utility companies, who said they would be happy to build out internet in Yellow Springs, but only if the village paid for it.

“I found that position - or that offer from them - that we would take taxpayer money to help them build something that ultimately they would own and they would profit from, I find that problematic,” he said.