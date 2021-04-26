Yellow Springs taking a second look at opening designated outdoor drinking area downtown

Kreeger wanted to hear from Yellow Springs Village Police Chief Brian Carlson to see if he saw any potential problems, she said. She was interested in seeing the area on weekends only.

Council member Laura Curliss said the village should consider speaking with the Springfield city manager to get an idea of how their designated drinking area worked.

Council member Kevin Stokes said he was interested in such a proposal but he said he would also like to limit it to weekends.

He said he wanted to see plenty of signs so that people don’t leave the area on accident.

“I guess we want to be careful, putting up too many signs that, you know, just making sure folks know where the boundaries are,” Stokes said.

Salmerón said he would put together a proposal and bring it back to a future meeting for council to vote on it.