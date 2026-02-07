Young driver dead in single-vehicle crash in Greene County

31 minutes ago
A child died in a single-vehicle fatal crash Saturday morning in Greene County.

Crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle fatal crash around 1:51 a.m. on Waynesville Road near Centerville Road in Sugarcreek Twp., according to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the young driver in a 2002 Saab 9-3 was traveling southbound on Waynesville Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Saab was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

Sugarcreek Twp. Fire and EMS Department, Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department, W & W Automotive and Towing, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, and the Greene County Engineer and Highway Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.