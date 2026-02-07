Young driver dead in single-vehicle crash in Greene County

OSHP said the young driver in a 2002 Saab 9-3 was traveling southbound on Waynesville Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the Saab was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

Sugarcreek Twp. Fire and EMS Department, Sugarcreek Twp. Police Department, W & W Automotive and Towing, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, and the Greene County Engineer and Highway Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.