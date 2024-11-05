Young’s Jersey Dairy to host first tree lighting, has plans to grow event

“Over the next few years, we’re going to work on creating a real winter wonderland at Young’s. We already get lots of visits from people visiting other local light shows, so starting this year, we’ll have a little bit of that flavor here as well,” Young said.

Barnabe’s Buckeye Tree Lighting Ceremony is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. featuring a visit from Santa, holiday music, carousel rides for $3 and seasonal treats like Peppermint Stick or Hot Cocoa Peppermint ice cream, Holiday Cow Chow and Santa’s Waffle Nachos.

At 6:30 p.m., Barnabe the Cow, Santa and Scarlett the Elf will light a buckeye tree, located behind the Cowtherine’s Carousel building.

This event is free to attend.

Limited VIP passes will be available for $50 that include a custom insulated steel tumbler, Cowtherine’s Carousel ornament, two holiday-themed snacks or ice cream from the Young’s on the Moove food truck, a 20% off coupon to the gift shop and four tickets to the carousel.

Young hopes this celebration will grow over the next three to five years into something really fun that families look forward to each year.

“With our seasonal ice cream flavors of Hot Cocoa Peppermint ice cream and Peppermint Stick ice cream, fun events like this and a year-round inside carousel, Young’s is a great place to meet out of town family and friends or just stop by for a scoop and a spin on Cowtherine’s Carousel,” Young said.

Carl & Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm will be open for customers to cut their own Christmas trees starting Nov. 29. Reservations are required with limited dates available.

MORE DETAILS

Young’s Jersey Dairy, located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, is a working dairy farm with a restaurant, event venue, carousel, miniature golf, driving range, batting cages, an animal petting area and much more. The farm’s mini golf and driving range season has been extended through the end of the year.

Don’t forget to try the homemade ice cream and farmstead cheese — two favorites at Young’s.

For more information and updates, visit youngsdairy.com or the dairy’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@youngsdairy).