Your guide to fish fry meals on the first Friday of Lent in the Dayton area

Fish fry events are taking place throughout the region during the Lenten season. iSTOCK

Fish fry events are planned throughout the region, kicking off today, the first Friday in the 2025 Lenten season. Here are some options for those seeking a meal today.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Dayton: Antioch Shrine, 5:30-8 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 107 E. 1st St. There will be live music, split-the-pot, and raffles. 937-461-4740
  • Dayton: St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 18 at 519 Liscum Drive. To order, call 937-268-6697, press star button.
  • Dayton: Carroll High School St. Pat’s Irish Fish Fry, 6 p.m. to midnight March 7 at 4524 Linden Ave. For 21 and older. Carry-out available from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Advance tickets must be purchased by March 6 at carrollhs.org/stpatsfest for carryout.
  • Dayton: Chaminade Julienne’s Blue Green Fish Fry, carry out available from 5-5:30 p.m., dine-in 6-11 p.m. March 15 at 505 S. Ludlow St. Presale $22, door $26, carry out $15. Must be 21 to attend. cjeagles.org/event/cj-fish-fry/
  • Dayton: Holy Trinity, carry out from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Eat-in from 6-8:30 p.m. March 7. Games from 7-11 p.m. at 266 Bainbridge St. Eat-in is for 21 and older.
  • Kettering: St. Charles Borromeo School, 6-11 p.m. March 21 at 4600 Ackerman Blvd. Drive-thru $15, presale $20, day of event $25
  • Dayton: Dayton Nets Little League Inc., 6-11 p.m. March 29 at 200 Homewood Ave. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 937-524-6231
  • Kettering: Ascension, carry-out from 4:30-5:30 p.m., dine-in 6-8 p.m. April 4 at 2025 Woodman Drive.

MIAMI COUNTY

  • Piqua: St. Mary, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 528 Broadway St.
  • West Milton: Church of the Transfiguration, 6-9 p.m. March 7. Games until 9 p.m. at 942 S. Miami St.

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 20 DeSales Ave.
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11, at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3.
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 500 N. Reading Road.
  • Waynesville: St. Augustine K of C #17092, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at 5715 Lytle Road.

GREENE COUNTY

  • Xenia: St. Brigid, carry-out from 4:30-6 p.m. Dine-in from 6-11 p.m. March 28 at 312 Fairgrounds Road.

SUBMIT AN EVENT

Email events and other news for consideration of publication to ddnnews@coxinc.com.

