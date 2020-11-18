Your Holiday Bill Is On Us sweepstakes picks up tab

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can participate, too, as they mark their first holiday shopping season with in-store privileges.

MILITARY STAR has paid nearly $250,000 in holiday bills since 2014. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service administers the MILITARY STAR card.

Winners will be announced through a drawing on or about Jan. 30. No purchase is necessary to win. For rules and an alternate method of entry, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange.

Shoppers can win $1,000 in gift cards

Military shoppers could find something extra sweet in their stockings this season with a chance to win $1,000 in Exchange gift cards in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Lindt Holiday Sweepstakes.

From Nov. 5 to Dec. 23, authorized shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will take home a $500 Exchange gift card, and two second-place winners will receive $250 Exchange gift cards.

“It’s always special to receive a little extra treat during the holiday season,” said Kevin Osby. “These prizes can spread some holiday cheer for our Warfighters and their families.”

Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for more information and rules. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected no later than Jan. 8.

Shoppers can save now and later with holiday coupons

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can earn coupons for later purchases – while enjoying Veterans Day savings now.

From Nov. 11 to 19, Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and military families who make in-store purchases at the Exchange will receive a coupon for additional savings on a future purchase. The coupons can be redeemed Nov. 16 to 19 for:

$20 off a purchase of $100 or more ($30 off when shoppers use their MILITARY STAR credit card).

$50 off a purchase of $250 or more ($60 off with MILITARY STAR).

The coupons can be used at ShopMyExchange.com as well.

“As the holiday shopping season is kicking off, Exchange shoppers can get deals now and earn extra savings for later,” said Osby. “Money can be tight around the holidays, and the Exchange wants to make sure the military community gets the best bang for its buck with these coupon offers.”

Disabled veterans and certain caregivers can also shop in-store and earn the coupons. This is the first holiday shopping season since 4.1 million of these veterans were welcomed back to their in-store Exchange benefit on Jan. 1. To read more on veterans shopping eligibility, visit https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Exchange continues serving veterans for life

U.S. military veterans are veterans for life – and they are part of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service family for life, too.

Since 2017, all honorably discharged veterans have been able to shop the Exchange online tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com.

This year also marks the first holiday shopping season since the Exchange welcomed more than 4.1 million disabled veterans and certain caregivers back to their in-store shopping benefit on Jan. 1.

“The Exchange is committed to serving our heroes, during their service and after,” said Osby. “It’s an honor to offer veterans savings throughout the holiday shopping season.”

The Exchange has made providing a safe, sanitized and secure shopping experience its No. 1 priority through the COVID-19 pandemic. Those shopping in stores will see safety measures throughout, including acrylic shields at checkout, floor decals to ensure physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, signs requiring face coverings while in stores and more. Contactless shopping is available with Exchange curbside pickup.

By shopping the Exchange, veterans also help those who wear the uniform today. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including though a dividend to Quality-of-Life programs such as Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more.

For more information on shopping the Exchange, veterans can visit https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.