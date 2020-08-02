YOUR STORIES: Share the stories of trailblazing women in your lives

To commemorate the occasion, the Dayton Daily News will be telling the story of Dayton’s suffragists. But we also would like to tell the stories of the trailblazing women in your lives — Dayton-area women, living or dead, celebrated or known primarily within the family circle — who taught you important lessons about the rights and dignity of women.

Please submit brief essays (200 words or less) to Mary McCarty at maryjomccarty@gmail.com. Selected essays will be published in your own words.