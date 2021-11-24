Your Thanksgiving newspaper is available today with hundreds of pages of holiday shopping ads

The Thanksgiving edition of the Dayton Daily News is available today at area stores.
You can get a jump on your planning for holiday shopping with the special edition of the Dayton Daily News. The newspaper is packed with hundreds of pages of ads with holiday bargains.
Don’t wait for Thanksgiving Day to make your shopping plans for Black Friday. Our special edition has all the ads for area stores.
The edition has ads for big savings on toys, electronics, clothes, and everything you want or need.
The Thanksgiving newspaper can be found at noon today at your favorite local gas station, grocery store, or wherever you usually pick up a copy.
