YWCA Dayton cites financial challenges, postpones two upcoming fundraisers

The organization is also postponing its Women of Influence event, previously scheduled for March 2025, to allow “ample time for defining a plan to continue the event,” YWCA Dayton shared in a press release. No new dates for the two events have been announced as of Monday.

Both events annually attract thousands of guests in support of YWCA Dayton. Voices of Violence is a special fundraising and awareness event held every October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, while Women of Influence honors women in the community.

“It is our fiduciary duty to make the decision that puts us in the best financial position to continue to support necessary services,” said Fox Williams. “The move to pivot in-person events to alternative formats will ultimately better serve our region through donations and community support.”

The organization is reviewing alternative options for the Voices Against Violence event, including whether to proceed with a live event format or pivot to a social capital-giving option, according to the press release.

Explore Future life of abandoned former YWCA Huber Heights campus unclear

Erin Kunkle, the chair of YWCA Dayton’s board, said that due to financial challenges that the organization is facing, the focus is shifting to caring for clients and providing services to families.

“While we may not gather in person this year, we invite all of our supporters to stand with us during this challenging time, helping us keep our doors open to those who need us most,” Kunkle said.

Fox Williams was brought in as the YWCA Dayton President and CEO in June, 2023, “to audit and work toward recovering and restoring the financial health of the organization,” according to YWCA Dayton.

Fox Williams said the decision to postpone the events will ultimately cut out the costs to plan and organize and ensure donations go directly to supporting services.

“We are aware this decision will be disappointing to the business and philanthropic community throughout the Dayton region, but we are optimistic that our supporters will agree and understand the decision is in the best long-term interest of the YWCA Dayton and those we serve,” Fox Williams said.

Co-chairs for the Women of Influence event Emily Broughton and Cory Earl said they were supportive of the decision.

“As Women of Influence event chairs, Cory and I support the YWCA’s decision to postpone this event and agree that the immediate priority must be in serving our community, specifically women and children in need,” said Broughton in a press release.