BreakingNews
Wright State has $2.3B economic impact on Dayton region, study shows
X

1 arrested after Fairfield Twp. woman allegedly set on fire

News
By Avery Kreemer
Updated 7 minutes ago
Police, fire investigations ongoing.

A family member was arrested after a woman was allegedly lit on fire Thursday morning in a Fairfield Twp. home on Arroyo Drive, Fairfield Twp. officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital via helicopter just after 11 a.m. Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said his crews were called to the scene by a neighbor at 10:26 a.m. “for a female on fire in the backyard,” who seemingly fell out of the home’s second-story window and into the backyard while on she was fire.

“Upon arrival, we did find a victim in the backyard suffering significant injuries; that subject has been transported,” Thomas said. The woman was transported via a UC Health medical helicopter, which landed around 11 a.m. at Princeton Road. Thomas said there was no additional report on her condition at that time.

A suspect who lives at the home was taken into custody, Thomas said it was a family member.

Fairfield Twp. Police are preparing to conduct an investigation, and the fire investigation will be conducted by the State Fire Marshal and Butler County.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

In Other News
1
2 finalists named for Springfield fire chief’s job
2
Search suspended for person who reportedly fled into Great Miami River...
3
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval joins Biden-Harris 2024 national...
4
Miami University graduates more than 4,500; commencement is this...
5
Mason’s Western & Southern Open could move to Charlotte; local lawmaker...

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top