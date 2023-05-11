1 arrested after Fairfield Twp. woman allegedly set on fire

A family member was arrested after a woman was allegedly lit on fire Thursday morning in a Fairfield Twp. home on Arroyo Drive, Fairfield Twp. officials said.
The woman was taken to the hospital via helicopter just after 11 a.m. Fairfield Twp. Fire Chief Timothy Thomas said his crews were called to the scene by a neighbor at 10:26 a.m. “for a female on fire in the backyard,” who seemingly fell out of the home’s second-story window and into the backyard while on she was fire.
“Upon arrival, we did find a victim in the backyard suffering significant injuries; that subject has been transported,” Thomas said. The woman was transported via a UC Health medical helicopter, which landed around 11 a.m. at Princeton Road. Thomas said there was no additional report on her condition at that time.
A suspect who lives at the home was taken into custody, Thomas said it was a family member.
Fairfield Twp. Police are preparing to conduct an investigation, and the fire investigation will be conducted by the State Fire Marshal and Butler County.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
