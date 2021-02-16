X

Centerville approves deal with business for $10M Uptown plan

This image shows plans for Centerville’s Uptown project from an aerial view. CONTRIBUTED
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE — The city has hired a consultant for its Uptown plan, an estimated $10 million public investment.

Centerville City Council Monday night approved the hiring of LJB Inc. The Miami Twp. firm will receive no more than $257,262 for the scoping, planning and design of the Uptown streetscape and parking improvements project, records show.

The three-phased Uptown plan includes the architectural preservation district at the intersection of Franklin and Main streets.

The Uptown plan, according to the city, highlights focus on the following: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion; improving parking; scheduling and organizing new events focusing on business development; developing branding; and increasing greenspace.

LJB was picked from eight firms that submitted qualifications to be considered for the project.

