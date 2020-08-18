11 UD students, 2 employees test positive in August

The university reported two students notified of positive tests Aug. 17, three students notified of positive tests Aug. 15, one on Aug. 14, one on Aug. 12, one on Aug. 11, and three on Aug. 10. An employee who tested positive Aug. 17 worked at Kennedy Union is self isolating off campus and another employee who worked at the library tested positive Aug. 6 and did not have any UD close contacts.

Contact tracing is underway on the three newest cases but complete on the others.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County spokesman Dan Suffoletto the school’s health center is assisting with the contact tracing though Public Health is also notified of each case.

There is still a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people though there are many exceptions to the rule including gatherings at private residences or restaurants.

Suffoletto said while people might feel personally comfortable taking a risk and holding a gathering, they are not just personally taking a risk but are risking more spread of the virus which can harm other people.

“Mass gatherings should not be happening and people should not be going to them, if they do happen. If there’s people around in a physically tight situation, that’s going to increase your risk,” he said.

UD has a phased move-in from Aug. 8 to Sunday and classes start Monday. The university is starting its semester as the coronavirus remains widespread in the surrounding Montgomery County, according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which monitors indicators of spread.

UD’s reopening has not been without controversy, including a group that’s opposed to the University of Dayton’s fall COVID-19 reopening plan, which has said school officials are putting profits over student and employee health.

The group of faculty, staff, students and alumni previously sent a letter to the university president urging him to establish an effective plan for coronavirus testing and expanding paid leave for employees who get sick at work.

UD officials have disputed the claims of voices not being heard and opened based on rules set by its UD Path Forward Task Force, which the school said was supported by several working groups, state and local health officials and a medical panel.

The task force has extensive details online on how the university will operate, including saying that classes will be fully face-to-face; and some courses will involve a blend of online and face-to-face interaction. Some classes will be offered completely online due to class size or if faculty members cannot meet face-to-face with students.

All students, faculty and staff are required to complete training about protocols and expectation, which includes an agreement that students are required to sign. Under the agreement, students are instructed to “stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings, including in the student neighborhoods.”

According to UD’s rules, students aren’t supposed to have external guests. They are supposed to wear masks and keep a physical distance outside of the “household” they are in (those who live in each room, apartment or house is considered a household) and in all shared public indoor environments and outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible.

The Associated Press reported that nationally, other universities have been scrambling to deal with virus outbreaks.

Many schools already have flipped from in-person classes to mainly online in recent weeks, and more are expected to do so, David Long of Tuscany Strategy Consulting, told the AP. Long and the consulting company have teamed up with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation to develop reopening recommendations for colleges and universities.

“It’s because it’s so difficult to create these systems where everybody is essentially behaving appropriately, meaning social distancing, wearing PPE and not gathering in groups,” he said, referring to personal protective equipment. “It’s challenging when you’re trying to control behavior in young adults, particularly in areas that are outside the classroom and off campus.”

Some schools are opting for social contracts and strict codes of conduct as a way for students to keep pressure on their classmates, he said.

Balancing the health risks with educating students has been keeping university presidents up at night, said Mildred García, head of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. She said many are reconsidering their plans as things change rapidly.

“They are doing the best they can with their staff and trying to educate the students about masks and social distancing and the effects of this virus,” she said.