13 coronavirus cases reported in Oakwood schools in past week

OAKWOOD – The Oakwood City School District has reported more than a dozen COVID-19 cases to students and staff in less than a week.
Since Nov. 6, the school district has reported nine students and four staff members testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Oakwood’s website.
Every day from Friday through Wednesday, the school district has reported at least one positive case. They involve 8 cases at Oakwood High School/Junior High School, 2 at Harman and 3 at Smith elementaries, according to the district.
Prior to this week, the district reported fewer than five cases since students returned to classes in August.
On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the statewide numbers for positive coronavirus tests continue to rise.