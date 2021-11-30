2 drivers in Memorial Day OVI crash that killed 2 on motorcycle indicted

Adkins pulled a 2014 Hyundai Sonata out of the Wendy’s parking lot at 2411 E. Main St. and into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east, driven by Taylor, according to a Springfield Police Division crash report.

The Jeep hit the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to spin across the westbound lanes.

A Suzuki motorcycle driven by Harwood then hit the Hyundai. The impact ejected Harwood and Wright from the motorcycle, the report stated. Harwood was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he later died. Wright was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Adkins was wearing a seat belt but suffered injuries that were suspected to be serious and was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was suspected of having marijuana in her system, and a blood test detected cannabinoids, according to the crash report.

A 2-year-old girl riding in the back seat of the Hyundai was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be evaluated. She was secured in proper child safety restraints, the report stated.

Taylor, the other driver in the crash, suffered minor injuries and also was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. A drug test found amphetamines in his system, according to the crash report.

Adkins is free on a $20,000 bond and Taylor is free on his own recognizance, court records show.