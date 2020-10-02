Missing Champaign County woman’s body found, 2 facing charges

A woman and man were arrested and charged in the death of a missing woman found in a wooded ravine near Kiser Lake Road in Champaign County yesterday.
Whitney Hostler, 25, was reported missing after she missed an appointment and hadn’t been in contact with family or friends, according to a missing adult alert issued Thursday.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office investigation into Hostler’s death led them to Rodney Rider Sr. and Valerie Rider, both of St. Paris.
Both were arrested and charged with gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possessing criminal tools. Valerie Rider was charged with murder, and Rodney Rider is also facing an obstructing justice charge.
Their first court hearing has not been scheduled at this time.