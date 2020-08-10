2 local liquor businesses among 6 state cites for violating coronavirus order

In Park Layne, near New Carlisle, agents cited The Layne Lounge for on-premises consumption after they bought beer at 10:45 and 11:15 p.m., after the curfew.

Officials said the six cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“The majority of establishments we visit are doing everything they can to provide a safe environment for their patrons,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “Agents will continue to conduct compliance checks and take enforcement action when egregious violations are observed.”

Other citations included in the press release were:

Wayne County Speedway, Orville, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The Wayne County Health Department requested OIU’s assistance at an event being held at the establishment. Agents, along with the health department, observed several health violations. One of those violations included the majority of employees and staff not wearing facial coverings as required. OIU issued a violation notice against the liquor permit for improper conduct – disorderly activity. The health department observed additional violations relating to spectators and operations. Those violations will be handled by the health department.

Moose Lodge, Waverly, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and insanitary conditions (alcoholic beverages not maintained in potable condition). At approximately 12:30 a.m. agents entered the establishment and observed patrons consuming beer. Agents conducted an administrative inspection of the permit premises and found an additional violation of insanitary conditions.

Hotwired Restaurant Group LLC, known as Tempe Taco, Reynoldsburg, received an administrative citation for sale of beverages for off-premises consumption. A complaint was received indicating patrons could purchase more than three mixed drinks to go without a food purchase. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase four alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption.

Burnzies Old Trail Inn LLC, known as Burnzie’s Old Trail, Columbus, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment and were able to purchase a beer from the bar at 10:30 p.m., after the 10 p.m. time restriction for on-premises sales of alcoholic beverages.