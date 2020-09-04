24th annual Antique Fire Apparatus Show is Sept. 5

5TH ANNUAL KETTERING ASSEMBLY OF GOD CRUISE-IN, free entry registration 3 to 4 p.m., show 4 to 6 p.m., Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road. Dash plaques to first 100 vehicles, free meal for contestants, door prizes. KAG@KetteringAG.com, www.KetteringAG.com, 937-298-6221

OCT. 25

GET AIR OLD ROLLERS BREAST CANCER CAR SHOW, registration 9:30 a.m. to noon, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Sponsored by Get Air. Awards at 3 p.m. More than 40 trophies, food trucks, raffles, specialty awards. All proceeds will go to The Pink Ribbon Girls. 937-235-2509 or 937-307-2281