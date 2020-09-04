24th annual Antique Fire Apparatus Show is Sept. 5

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at https://www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS. Follow Wheels on Facebook at @DaytonWheels.
CRUISE-INS
- THURSDAY NIGHT OHIO CRUISERS CRUISE-INS, 4 p.m. to dark, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Plenty of parking; all vehicles welcome
- SATURDAY NIGHT KETTERING CRUISE-IN, 5 p.m. to dark, Kettering Towne Center at Dorothy Lane and Woodman Drive. Everything on wheels welcome. Robin, 937-620-6406
SEPT. 5
24th ANNUAL ANTIQUE FIRE APPARATUS SHOW, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton. The Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association has partnered with Dayton History to present a family-friendly, educational day of fun. About 40 pieces of antique fire apparatus will be on display within the historical exhibit area of the park. The park’s 35 exhibit buildings and structures will be open. The Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society will conduct train rides on the 7.5-inch gauge railroad from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free to Dayton History members; $12 per adult; $10 per senior; $8 per child; children younger than age 3 are free. 937-293-2841
SEPT. 27
5TH ANNUAL KETTERING ASSEMBLY OF GOD CRUISE-IN, free entry registration 3 to 4 p.m., show 4 to 6 p.m., Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road. Dash plaques to first 100 vehicles, free meal for contestants, door prizes. KAG@KetteringAG.com, www.KetteringAG.com, 937-298-6221
OCT. 25
GET AIR OLD ROLLERS BREAST CANCER CAR SHOW, registration 9:30 a.m. to noon, Get Air, 6020 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Sponsored by Get Air. Awards at 3 p.m. More than 40 trophies, food trucks, raffles, specialty awards. All proceeds will go to The Pink Ribbon Girls. 937-235-2509 or 937-307-2281