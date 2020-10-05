25 year-old man dies following shooting in Dayton

A 25-year-old Dayton man died after a shooting was reported on Necco Avenue early Sunday morning.
A cause and manner of death for Kato D. Knight have not been determined at this time, according to the Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.
The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. after a woman said a man, later identified as Knight, just came to her door falling down and asking for help.
“I think he’s bleeding, I think he’s shot. He’s yelling ‘help.’ He’s outside right now,” the caller told dispatchers. “There’s a lot of blood.”
Though the man was found in the 3800 block of Cornell Drive, police determined that he was shot nearby in the 3900 block of Necco Avenue.
Knight was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate the incident. We will update this story as more information is available.