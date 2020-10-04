Gunshot wound victim found in Dayton prompts police investigation

Dayton police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found on Cornell Drive early Sunday.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Cornell Drive after a woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. and said a man was close to her door and shouting, according to police dispatchers.
The caller reportedly said there was lots of blood. Details about the victim’s status is not available at this time.
Initial reports indicate the victim was found on Cornell Drive but was shot on Necco Drive.
