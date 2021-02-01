3 shot, 1 killed in separate Middletown shootings Sunday night

At least three people were shot in Middletown on Sunday night, including one fatally, and suspects have been arrested, according to Middletown police.
Officers who responded at 9 p.m. to a shooting at the apartments in the 3100 block of Wilbraham Road found two people with gunshot wounds. Middletown paramedics took both victims to Atrium Medical Center, where Angela Combs died. The second shooting victim has injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police identified three suspects and made two arrests in the shooting. Karlos Chase Philpot and a 17-year-old have been charged with murder and felonious assault. Philpot was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charges, and the 17-year-old was taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.
Credit: Middletown City Jail
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Middletown police detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720.
In a second shooting, a teen boy was shot in the leg at a Sherman Avenue residence, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk. The shootings are not believed to be related.
