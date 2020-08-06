4 plead not guilty in $60M public corruption case

Former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges, lobbyists Juan Cespedes and Neil Clark and Householder’s political strategist Jeff Longstreth submitted their not guilty pleas at their arraignments held via videoconference before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz.

Householder, R-Glenford, was granted a delay while he hires a new defense team. His current attorneys have asked the court to allow them to withdraw from the case, citing a conflict of interest.