5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Testing today in Dayton, Fairfield, Springfield

Pop-up testing today in Dayton, Fairfield, Springfield

There will be pop-up coronavirus testing events in Dayton, Fairfield and Springfield today. In Dayton, it will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 North Dixie Drive. In Fairfield, there will be at 4601 Dixie Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as an event for Fairfield High School staf and students at the high school. In Springfield, it will be at the Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 South Limestone Street, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both events will be free, with no appointment or doctor’s order needed.

UD up to more than 700 active cases

The University of Dayton reported 343 students have tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, including 111 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 744. As of Monday, the campus alert level remains unchanged at Status 4-Warning, which is one step shy of the highest alert level.