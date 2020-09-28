5 taken to hospital after car goes over guardrail, catches fire near Stillwater River

Five people were taken to the hospital after a car went over a guard rail and into a ditch before catching fire near the Stillwater River in Dayton Sunday night, according to dispatch records.
Crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Shoup Mill Road just after 9 p.m. after a woman reported a car crashed near the river.
“A car was speeding and lost control and went down in a ditch,” she said.
The caller initially said she thought the car went into a river, but a person who was able to get out of the car said it did not.
“They’re over the railing and down in the ditch for sure,” she said to dispatchers. “I can’t see anything from the car.”
The person who managed to get out of the vehicle told the woman that a baby and at least one other person was still in the car, according to dispatch records.
At least one person had to be removed from the vehicle.
Additional information about injuries and the victims' conditions were not available at this time.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.