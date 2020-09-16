5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Absentee ballots and fall festivities

Ohio has more than doubled its absentee ballot applications from 2016

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported that for this election, Ohio has received over 1.3 million absentee ballot applications, more than double the number that the state had at the same point ahead of the 2016 election. Three Dayton-area counties each contributed more than 30,000 applications each, including Montgomery County, which led the area with over 55,000 applications.

Over half of the top 10 counties with the most cases per population are in the Miami Valley

The state has released an updated list of the top 10 counties with the most cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people, and more than half of that list are located in the Miami Valley. This includes Montgomery, Butler, Darke, Mercer and Shelby counties, as well as Miami County, which was on the list for the first time.