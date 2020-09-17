5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Big Ten sports and the flu

It is Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus today.
The Big Ten’s fall and winter sports will go on after all
The Big Ten has announced it will go forward with its fall and winter sports, while releasing specific plans for an eight-game football season, beginning Oct. 23-24. The conference also laid out a list of “stringent medical protocols,” including daily antigen testing, a cardiac testing program, and reporting for data from testing to a Chief Inspection Officer.
Premier Health and CompuNet will start testing for flu and coronavirus at testing sites
Premier Health and affiliated laboratory CompuNet announced yesterday that their coronavirus test collection sites will also provide flu testing for people with provider orders, to help people distinguish what was causing their respiratory symptoms. That way, if deemed appropriate by their doctor, people with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cough or sore throat can be tested for both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza with a single swab.
Health officials are urging people to get flu shots more than ever
Health officials are pushing for flu shots more than ever this year as they seek to avoid twin disease outbreaks of influenza and COVID-19. If both flu and the coronavirus cases surge at the same time, it could strain hospital capacity and supplies, especially as last year’s flu season pushed Miami Valley ERs to capacity.
Some voters casting ballots by mail will need more than one Forever Stamp
In a time when more than a flood of Ohioans have applied to vote by mail due to the coronavirus, some voters casting their ballots by mail for this year’s general election will need to use more than one 55-cent Forever Stamp. In Butler County, mailing the completed ballot will require 70 cents in postage, while Greene County voters will need 68 cents in postage. Voters are still able to vote in person on Election Day, early in-person at the board of elections starting Oct. 6, or drop off absentee ballots at a secure drop box at the local board of elections.
Ohio’s travel advisory updated to include four states
The Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday released an updated travel advisory for states reporting positive coronavirus testing rates of 15% or higher. Now, anyone entering Ohio from Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi or South Dakota are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, including both residents and visitors.