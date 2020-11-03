5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Election Day in a pandemic

Voters can cast ballots from their vehicles, though methods vary

Voters wanting to cast a ballot on Election Day but not wanting to inside the polling place due to coronavirus concerns can opt for curbside voting from their vehicles. However, the methods for how curbside voting is run vary from place to place, with some having voters call from the parking lot to request a ballot, some keeping staff members in the parking lot to assist voters, and some requiring a second person stand in line to request a curbside ballot.

DeWine calls for Ohioans to unite to fight COVID-19 after election

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an open letter to Ohioans on Sunday encouraging residents to vote and then seek unity as the state and the country continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march.”