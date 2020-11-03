5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Election Day in a pandemic

It is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Voters can cast ballots from their vehicles, though methods vary
Voters wanting to cast a ballot on Election Day but not wanting to inside the polling place due to coronavirus concerns can opt for curbside voting from their vehicles. However, the methods for how curbside voting is run vary from place to place, with some having voters call from the parking lot to request a ballot, some keeping staff members in the parking lot to assist voters, and some requiring a second person stand in line to request a curbside ballot.
DeWine calls for Ohioans to unite to fight COVID-19 after election
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an open letter to Ohioans on Sunday encouraging residents to vote and then seek unity as the state and the country continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “Today, and for some time to come, we also share a common enemy–one that cares not whether we voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden; an enemy that is relentless and clearly on the march.”
Coronavirus testing today and next week
There is a free coronavirus testing event today in Springfield’s The Dome from 2-6 p.m. Pre-registration is available, though not required, and a doctor’s note isn’t needed either. Next week on Tuesday, Nov. 10, there will be another free walk-up event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township from noon to 5 p.m., no registration or doctor’s order needed.
New nursing home dashboard shows many still can’t visit loved ones
A new state dashboard to compare nursing homes and assisted living center visitor policies shows that thousands of Ohio’s long-term care residents still have only limited in-person access to loved ones. The dashboard shows that 10% of facilities have no visiting allowed, while 72% allow window visits, 47% allow outdoor visits and 60% allow indoor visits.
Dayton Daily News poll shows parents split on in-person classes
As coronavirus cases rise, a new Dayton Daily News poll showed that parents are split on whether students should attend in-person classes. Of over 400 respondents, 43% believed full-time virtual learning was the best way to hold schools right now, 40% believed full-time in-person classes were better, and about 18% took the middle road with hybrid systems.