5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Lowest cases since Sept. 8

The IRS said over 283,000 Ohioans may still be eligible for stimulus payments

The IRS said that is plans to send letters to more than 283,000 Ohio households that may be eligible for the stimulus payments that most taypayers already received months ago. In particular this applies to people who typically don’t have to file federal income tax returns, often because they have very low income. The letters will urge recipients to register at IRS.gov by Oct. 15 to receive stimulus payments.

Ohio unveiled a new coronavirus data dashboard with demographic information

The state of Ohio has unveiled a new coronavirus data dashboard that shows how the virus is impacting different races and ethnicities, on the recommendation of the COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce. The new dashboard is intended to help track health inequities and disparities, with information on the percentage of population each race or ethnicity makes up as well as its percentage of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.