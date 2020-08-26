5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Performance art venues, food distributions and back-to-school vaccines

It is Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Ohio released its public health orders on performance arts venues
Ohio officially released its public health order on performance arts and other entertainment venues on Tuesday afternoon. Requirements include many rules already in place for other businesses, including ensuring social distancing and requiring masks. The order also confirmed that outdoor venues will only be allowed 1,500 people or 15% of seated capacity, whichever is lower, while indoor venues can only have 300 people or 15% of seated capacity, again whichever is lower.
The Bengals’ first game will go on with no fans
The Cincinnati Bengals announced that no fans would be allowed in the stands at the Sept. 13 season opener against the L.A. Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. The team said it has been working on a plan to host fans during the 2020 season and hoped to have fans in the stadium for future games, but that the state had not granted the team an exemption to public health orders.
Mass food distribution tomorrow at Welcome Stadium
The Montgomery County Foodbank will host a mass drive-thru food distribution event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Dayton Welcome Stadium. The Foodbank asked that people not line up before 9 a.m., and that they have their trunk empty for staff to safely load food into the car. Traffic will enter off Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, and will be directed by police and volunteers. The Foodbank said anyone in line at 1 p.m. will be served.
Back-to-school vaccine event today in Dayton
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will be providing required vaccinations for seventh- and 12th-grade students today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dayton Kroc Center at 1000 North Keowee Street in Dayton. The recommended HPV vaccine will also be available Students attending virtual classes are still required to received mandatory vaccinations. People are asked to bring insurance information but Public Health said no one will be refused service due to inability to pay. The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is offering free transport to and from the Kroc Center for the event.
Ohio updated school athletics rules so they can ask to allow more fans
After releasing a public health order on sports in Ohio last week that among other restrictions limited the size of the crowd, this week the state released an updated version that would allow schools to request an exception to host more spectators. Schools would need to submit a plan to local and state health departments explaining why the school needs a different capacity and how spectators would still be able to distance themselves.