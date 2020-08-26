5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Performance art venues, food distributions and back-to-school vaccines

Ohio released its public health orders on performance arts venues

Ohio officially released its public health order on performance arts and other entertainment venues on Tuesday afternoon. Requirements include many rules already in place for other businesses, including ensuring social distancing and requiring masks. The order also confirmed that outdoor venues will only be allowed 1,500 people or 15% of seated capacity, whichever is lower, while indoor venues can only have 300 people or 15% of seated capacity, again whichever is lower.

The Bengals’ first game will go on with no fans

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that no fans would be allowed in the stands at the Sept. 13 season opener against the L.A. Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. The team said it has been working on a plan to host fans during the 2020 season and hoped to have fans in the stadium for future games, but that the state had not granted the team an exemption to public health orders.