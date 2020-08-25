Back-to-school vaccine event tomorrow in Dayton

Does your 7th or 12th grade student still need their required vaccines? An event in Dayton tomorrow can help your family get caught up.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, in collaboration with CareSource and Dayton Children’s Hospital, will be providing required vaccinations for 7th and 12th grade students returning to school. The event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday the Dayton Kroc Center, 1000 N. Keowee St. in Dayton.
The state of Ohio requires all 7th grade students to be vaccinated for pertussis (TDAP) and meningitis before returning to school. Returning 12th graders are required to receive a second dose of meningitis vaccine. Students attending school virtually are still required to receive these mandatory vaccinations. The recommended HPV vaccine will also be available. All other childhood vaccines will not be offered at this clinic.
Parents are asked to bring their insurance information, but no one will be refused service due to inability to pay.
The Dayton Daily News recently reported on how there are signs that local vaccination rates declined during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
Public Health will adhere to all social distancing requirements and face masks will be required. CareSource and Dayton Children’s Hospital will be providing masks to anyone that needs a face covering.
In addition, CareSource will be providing bags with age-appropriate school supplies and healthy snacks. There will be information and resources for adults regarding job assistance, life coaching, transportation needs, healthcare management, and Public Health programs and services.
RTA is offering free transportation to and from the Kroc Center for the event. When boarding, passengers must indicate to the driver that they are going to the event and all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There is free parking at the Kroc Center.
For more information visit phdmc.org or call (937) 225-4550.