Back-to-school vaccine event tomorrow in Dayton

Public Health will adhere to all social distancing requirements and face masks will be required. CareSource and Dayton Children’s Hospital will be providing masks to anyone that needs a face covering.

In addition, CareSource will be providing bags with age-appropriate school supplies and healthy snacks. There will be information and resources for adults regarding job assistance, life coaching, transportation needs, healthcare management, and Public Health programs and services.

RTA is offering free transportation to and from the Kroc Center for the event. When boarding, passengers must indicate to the driver that they are going to the event and all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There is free parking at the Kroc Center.

For more information visit phdmc.org or call (937) 225-4550.