5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stay-at-home advisory extended

It is Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Stay-at-home advisory extended in Montgomery County
Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has extended the county’s stay-at-home advisory through Jan. 2 in a resolution approved on Wednesday. The advisory is not a law but a guide to remind residents to reduce contact with people outside their household to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
Montgomery County exceeds 30,000 total cases
Montgomery County has reported 10,000 coronavirus cases within less than a month, pushing the county’s total over 30,000 cases. The county hit the 20,000-case mark just before Thanksgiving, and now has the fourth-highest total cases in the state behind Franklin, Cuyahoga and Hamilton counties.
Montgomery County wants to know your vaccine concerns
As vaccines have started to be distributed throughout the state, Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County has set up a survey to gauge the community’s opinions and concerns about receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “We want to make sure that everyone knows that the vaccine is safe,” said Terra Williams during a Board of Health meeting Wednesday.
Experts offer advice to women temporarily unemployed due to the pandemic
As the pandemic continues, women are leaving the labor force in greater numbers than men, which can hurt a woman’s career advancement and pay when she chooses to return. Experts offered tips to lessen the impact of the temporary time outside the workplace, including keeping up to date on skills, stay connected to the workforce and consider a change in careers.
Free testing Saturday for Butler County residents and workers
There will be a free drive-thru coronavirus testing event on Saturday for Butler County residents and workers from 8 a.m. to noon at Ross Middle School, 3425 Hamilton-Cleves Road in Ross Township. Anyone taking a test must bring a government-issued photo I.D. and additional qualified documents to prove that you live or work in Butler County.