5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Stimulus, New Year’s and school tests

Second stimulus bill approved

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, which includes $600 checks to adults with incomes up to $75,000 and couples making $150,000 per year, plus another $600 for each child. Those earning more can receive stimulus money on a sliding scale based on qualifications.

Ohio reported nearly 48,000 new cases last week

The state reported nearly 48,000 new cases of the coronavirus last week, as well as 442 more deaths and 2,039 hospitalizations. As of Sunday, 4,372 people were hospitalized, down from the previous week’s total of 4,758.