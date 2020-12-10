X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine questions and public health guidelines

Britney Evans, RN, prepares to give a vaccine Friday, at PriMED Springboro Pediatrics, located at the Dayton Children's South Campus. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Britney Evans, RN, prepares to give a vaccine Friday, at PriMED Springboro Pediatrics, located at the Dayton Children's South Campus. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 53 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

It is Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Ohio Department of Health answers vaccine questions

As we approach the date where coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive in Ohio next week, the Ohio Department of Health shared frequently asked questions about vaccine availability, safety, distribution and more. These include questions such as whether there is a COVID-19 vaccine, what Operation Warp Speed is, why the vaccine is needed and how you can know if the vaccine is safe.

ExploreCoronavirus vaccine: Ohio Department of Health answers frequently asked questions

Ohio reports over 10,000 new cases

More than 10,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 520,112 cases. Ohio’s daily positivity rate was 18.5%, its highest level since the end of April, according to ODH. In southwest Ohio, hospitals have 1,221 coronavirus inpatients, with the region hovering between 1,100 to 1,200 patients for the last two weeks.

ExploreCoronavirus: 10,095 daily cases, 464 hospitalizations reported in Ohio

UD to start spring semester online

The University of Dayton has announced that it will start spring semester’s classes online when they begin on Jan. 19. In-person class components will start to resume on Feb. 1. The university recommended students begin quarantining and limiting contact 14 days before their scheduled return date.

ExploreUD to start spring semester online, in-person components to resume Feb. 1

Schools, county health agencies adopt new CDC quarantine guidelines

State and local health officials have approved shorter quarantine options for people who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus. The Ohio Department of Health still recommends a full 14-day quarantine for the lowest risk of virus transmission, as well as for anyone in a high-density workplace, nursing home or other “congregate living facility.”

ExploreShorter COVID-19 quarantine gives schools, workplaces options

Dayton-area CEOs, leaders push for residents to follow guidelines

A group of Dayton-area business leaders on Wednesday continued a plea for the public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing. These included officials from CareSource, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and others.

ExploreDayton-area CEOs, leaders push for others to ‘stop the spread’

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.