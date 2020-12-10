5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine questions and public health guidelines

Ohio Department of Health answers vaccine questions

As we approach the date where coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive in Ohio next week, the Ohio Department of Health shared frequently asked questions about vaccine availability, safety, distribution and more. These include questions such as whether there is a COVID-19 vaccine, what Operation Warp Speed is, why the vaccine is needed and how you can know if the vaccine is safe.

Ohio reports over 10,000 new cases

More than 10,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 520,112 cases. Ohio’s daily positivity rate was 18.5%, its highest level since the end of April, according to ODH. In southwest Ohio, hospitals have 1,221 coronavirus inpatients, with the region hovering between 1,100 to 1,200 patients for the last two weeks.