5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine shipments and over 87,000 cases in Ohio last week

Since Monday, Dec. 7, the state has reported a total of 87,703 new cases. The number was magnified somewhat as Ohio began reporting positive COVID-19 antigen tests on Tuesday without additional verification, resulting in more than 25,000 cases added on Tuesday. Previously, the Ohio Department of Health verified the cases before adding them to the case total. The Ohio Hospital Association reported that 5,152 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Nursing home deaths spike as pandemic increases

The number of Ohioans in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities who have died from the coronavirus has been climbing in November and into December, mirroring the growing intensity of the pandemic. There were 212 new deaths from the virus reported from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, up from 155 the week before and 90 weekly deaths a month prior.

Ohio unveils 10-guideline Stay Safe Ohio Protocol

In Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, the governor unveiled 10 guidelines to help Ohioans be safe during the pandemic. These include guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands, limiting travel and keeping celebrations small.

Ohio releases full curfew extension order

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an amended order on Thursday extending the state’s curfew through Jan. 2. The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and has exemptions for going to and from work, getting food, seeking medical care, homeless people, First Amendment activities like religious services or media activity and taking care of others.