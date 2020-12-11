X

Ohio curfew extended: Read the order here

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an amended order Thursday extending the state’s curfew through Jan. 2.

Originally set to expire yesterday, the curfew is from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The curfew still has exemptions for those going to and from work; people getting food, groceries or medical care; the homeless; First Amendment activities, including religious services, protected speech and media activity; and people caring for others.

The full amended Stay at Home Tonight order in available below:

