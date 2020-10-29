5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Worker’s Compensation and Kroger testing

It is Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Gov. DeWine requests $5 billion dividend for Ohio businesses
Gov. Mike DeWine has requested that the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation approve a $5 billion dividend to help support businesses hurt by the pandemic. DeWine said that if approved, the checks would begin going out in December and range from hundreds to millions of dollars each. This request is in addition to the $419.5 million CARES Act funding package approved on Monday.
Ohio updates travel advisory to include nine states
Ohio has issued its weekly update to the state’s travel advisory to include nine states, the most to be on the list so far in the pandemic. The list includes: Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. Not included in the list due to gaps in data but also to be avoided, according the Ohio Department of Health, are Mississippi and Wyoming.
Kroger to offer rapid antibody testing at end of November
Kroger announced that it would begin offering rapid antibody testing for $25 at its pharmacies to help inform people if they had been infected with the coronavirus. The tests, which are conducted with a finger-prick blood sample, are currently available in California and Michigan, but the company said the tests would be available at all pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.
Outbreak found at MonDay Correctional Institution in Dayton
An outbreak of the coronavirus has been found at the MonDay Correctional Institution in Dayton, which said that 30 of its 67 female residents tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was found after one case was confirmed in the female facility, leading to it being quarantined while the whole population was tested. One staff member and three others connected to MonDay also tested positive.
Here’s what we know about Clark County and the level 4 watch list
Clark County will find out on Thursday whether it will move up to level 4, the highest possible level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that monitors the spread of the coronavirus. The Springfield News-Sun’s Riley Newton and Natalie Jones explain what exactly that means and what goes into that designation.