DeWine requests $5 billion dividend to support Ohio businesses

Gov. Mike DeWine called on the Bureau of Workers' Compensation to approve $5 billion dividend to help support Ohio businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
If approved by the BWC Board of Directors, it would be the largest BWC dividend ever issued in the state, he said. It would be four times the amount of the last dividend issued.
The BWC board of directors is expected to meet soon to consider the request.
DeWine said the checks, which would start flowing in December, would range from hundreds of dollars to millions of dollars. The city of Columbus would be in line to receive $64 million, the largest check in the state.
The rebates are possible because of a decline in claims, prudent fiscal management and strong portfolio returns, the governor said.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the funds would “inject a lifeline to people during a difficult time.”
Last week the governor announced more than $419.5 million in CARES Act funding to help small businesses, restaurants, bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that Ohioans are hurting, and the needs are great. We must do what we can to help them through this crisis,” DeWine said. “Providing financial support to small businesses, the arts, and nonprofits will help them keep the doors open and Ohioans employed.”