$5M bond set for Hamilton man accused in hire-to-kill case

Dominick Grubb, 18, of Hamilton, is in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Thursday afternoon, March 13, 2025, on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Grubb, who was already in the Butler County Jail on an aggravated robbery charge, attempted to hire a confidential informant to kill a witness in that previous case. Grubb will next be in court for both cases at 1 p.m. April 3, 2025. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

A Butler County judge set a $5 million bond for Dominick Grubb, who prosecutors said tried to hire someone to kill a woman.

Between Christmas Eve and Jan. 3, Grubb, 18, of Hamilton, allegedly tried to hire a jail inmate to kill a woman, according to Wednesday’s grand jury indictment. Grubb is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The inmate was facing an aggravated burglary charge and prosecutors say he allegedly offered another inmate, who was a confidential informant, an initial payment of $100 via his jail commissary account and a gun, then would pay an additional $2,500 to kill the witness.

Court records said Grubb met with the informant to provide details about the victim, including social media accounts, address, the type of car, and family information, down to the bus stop of the victim’s child. Prosecutors said he “did not care if the intended victim’s child was also killed during the shooting.”

Dominick Grubb, an inmate in the Butler County Jail in Hamilton, was indicted on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, on conspiracy to commit murder. PROVIDED

Prosecutors said Grubb engaged his mother to deposit the $100 initial payment in the informant’s commissary account, which she did.

The intended victim’s identity was redacted from the indictment.

Court records also showed Grubb told the informant how he wanted the murder to be carried out, and if that person “would not carry out the murder of his intended victim, the defendant would find someone else.”

Grubb has been in the Butler County Jail in Hamilton since Dec. 13 related to an aggravated burglary charge, a first-degree felony, with a firearm specification. He had already in the Butler County jail since December on a $100,000 bond, and Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh set the bond for this new charge at $5 million “given the seriousness of the charge.”

Both cases will be heard at 1 p.m. April 3 for a plea or trial setting.

