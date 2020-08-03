7-11 owner to buy Speedway from Marathon for $21B

The sale will add 3,900 stores to 9,800 locations operated by 7-Eleven Inc., the company said.

“This acquisition is the largest in our company’s history and will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the U.S., particularly in the Midwest and East Coast,” Joe DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven, said in his own statement. “By adding these quality locations to our portfolio, 7-Eleven will have the opportunity to bring convenience to more customers than ever before.”

Marathon said it will host a conference call 9:30 a.m. Monday to discuss 2020 second-quarter financial results. A replay of the webcast will be at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com.