7-11 owner to buy Speedway from Marathon for $21B

Marathon Petroleum Corp. has agreed to sell its Enon-based Speedway unit to the corporate parent of the 7-11 convenience store chain for $21 billion.
Findlay-based Marathon announced that it and certain of its subsidiaries have entered into a “definitive agreement” with 7-Eleven, Inc., a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings Co.
In the agreement, 7-Eleven will acquire Speedway for $21 billion in cash, Marathon said. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the usual conditions and regulatory approvals.
“This transaction marks a milestone on the strategic priorities we outlined earlier this year,” Michael Hennigan, president and chief executive of Marathon, said in a release Sunday. “Our announcement crystalizes the significant value of the Speedway business, creates certainty around value realization and delivers on our commitment to unlock the value of our assets.”
A leadership shakeup at Marathon last October positioned gas station chain Speedway LLC for what was thought at the time would be corporate independence as a publicly traded company. Since then, the company has tried to spin off Speedway.
The sale will add 3,900 stores to 9,800 locations operated by 7-Eleven Inc., the company said.
“This acquisition is the largest in our company’s history and will allow us to continue to grow and diversify our presence in the U.S., particularly in the Midwest and East Coast,” Joe DePinto, president and CEO of 7-Eleven, said in his own statement. “By adding these quality locations to our portfolio, 7-Eleven will have the opportunity to bring convenience to more customers than ever before.”
Marathon said it will host a conference call 9:30 a.m. Monday to discuss 2020 second-quarter financial results. A replay of the webcast will be at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com.